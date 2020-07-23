The Kraken: A hockey nickname that's a little mysterious and very ferocious

So what's Kraken in Seattle?

They have finally come up with a name for that National Hockey League team up north, that's what. And you may be Kraken up over it.

I like it.

I think it's fair to say it's whimsical, since it's mythical. And nobody knows quite what a kraken looks like, so it's mysterious and usually portrayed as dangerous, which is perfect for hockey.

But probably, like all good hockey fans, you just can't wait to see some of those Seattle hockey players Kraken heads of their opponents.

I bet Jerry Bruckheimer is very happy man. He is part of the ownership group of the fledgling team and he just happens to be the producer of Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean" film franchise, which has featured the sea creature that is the mythical kraken -- usually portrayed as a giant squid.

I have seen several representations of what the mysterious creature looks like, by the way, but I have never seen it portrayed on skates.

As a team nickname, I've certainly heard worse, though.

And fictional characters, particularly ferocious ones, have some potential. I can't wait to see what sort of mascot they're going to come up with -- hopefully a cousin of the San Francisco Giants' all-time great mascot, the Crazy Crab.

And if we can't look forward to an NHL team in Portland, which certainly should have landed here before it hit the over-crowded sports market in Seattle, we can at least have some fun with the mascot.

We can go Kraken nuts over it.

