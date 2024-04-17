Kraken come into matchup with the Wild on losing streak

Seattle Kraken (33-35-13, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (39-32-10, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken aim to stop a four-game skid with a win over the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota is 39-32-10 overall and 20-14-6 at home. The Wild have committed 348 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank fourth in NHL play.

Seattle is 33-35-13 overall and 16-17-7 in road games. The Kraken are 9-7-9 in games decided by a single goal.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Wild won the last matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 45 goals and 50 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored five goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

Jared McCann has scored 29 goals with 32 assists for the Kraken. Oliver Bjorkstrand has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (personal), Marcus Foligno: out for season (undisclosed).

Kraken: Vince Dunn: out for season (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.