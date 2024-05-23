Krainak seeks coveted state gold in javelin

May 23—As a seasoned thrower, it seems as if Danville senior Bronson Krainak has done everything a javelin-tosser can do — except win a state gold.

Krainak will get one more shot to do so at this weekend's PIAA Track & Field state championships at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium. Krainak is one of many boys athletes from the Valley who are looking to end their respective seasons with a gold medal.

Krainak is favored to win the Class 2A javelin competition with a top seed of 215-8, a throw that placed him in the District 4 record book last week. Krainak's top competition will come from Central Columbia's Lincoln Huber, who's seeded second at 202-4. Krainak and Huber are the only throwers with seeds greater than 200 feet.

Last season at states, Krainak was in the lead until Southern Columbia's Tyler Arnold heaved a throw of 205-4 in his final attempt to take the gold.

"Knowing I have one more shot at it, it's gonna keep me going," Krainak said after winning the district title last week.

"Really want the gold, so we're gonna keep it going this year."

Krainak's teammates, Gavin Holcombe, Dane Spahr and Adam Gallo will also make trip to Shippensburg. In the pole vault, Holcombe and top seed Reed Yost (Seneca) are both seeded at 14-6. Holcombe earned fourth at states last season.

"I mean it's awesome to be at Shippensburg with everyone at states," Holcombe said. "It's such a cool environment to jump in. The crowd's full, and everybody's cheering. There's always some good competition, but I'm looking forward to trying to get better than fourth this year."

Spahr and Gallo will take part in the 3,200-meter run and make up two legs of the Ironmen's 4x800 relay that finished third at districts.

The team that took the district gold, Midd-West, is the top seed in the event as the only squad with a time under eight minutes. The Mustangs are seeded at 7:49.17, which is more than 10 seconds lower than second-seeded Quaker Valley. Midd-West will also send its 4x400 squad to Shippensburg.

Three members of the Mustangs' relay teams, Wyatt Nelson, Anden Aitkins and Ben Hummel, will also run in the 800. All three are seeded in the top eight.

"Collectively as a team, that's exactly what we wanted to do," Nelson said. "It just feels amazing knowing that I get to go run it with them as well."

Mount Carmel will also send two of its relays to states after the 4x100 and 4x400 squads won golds at districts. The 4x100 is seeded second while the 4x400 is fifth. Xavier Diaz, Cole Spears and Andrew Lukoskie are running in both relays.

Diaz is also running in the 100 and 200, where he's in the top five in both events. Diaz won four gold medals at districts, becoming the first Mount Carmel athlete to do since Nick Sebes in 1998; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach did it the year prior. In winning four firsts, Diaz helped Mount Carmel to its first District 4 Class 2A title since 2000.

Hobi Forti (triple jump) and Billy Rishel (400) will also represent the Red Tornadoes at the state meet.

East Juniata senior hurdler Josef Book is seeking to end his high school career with two state golds. After setting a district record in the 300 intermediates (37.89), Book is seeded first in the event while ranking second in the 110 high hurdles (14.49). Last season, Book won eighth in the 300 while not making it out of the preliminaries in the high hurdles.

"Ever since I was a freshman, I could only dream of being at states," Book said. "And now being one of the top competitors at states is just phenomenal. I just can't believe it."

Southern Columbia senior Danny Marzeski will join Book in the 300 after finishing fourth at districts. Marzeski also helped the 4x400 relay to a state berth along with Jaymen Golden, Travis Stoker and Ben Gehret. Golden will run in two relays after the Tigers' 4x100 squad qualified for Shippensburg as well. Kyle Christman, Louden Murphy and Carter Madden will also run the 4x100. Murphy is to set run in both the 100 and 200 as well.

Mifflinburg also had its 4x100 team qualify for states. Individually, Bryant Groff (110 high hurdles) and Collin Dreese (1,600) will take part in the state meet for the Wildcats.

Warrior Run's Judah Kennel (pole vault) and Chase Beachel (high jump), Meadowbrook Christian's Jude Sterling (1,600) and Greenwood's Nicholas Stuck (800) and Waid Gainer (high jump) round out the 2A athletes participating in the state meet.

Class 3A

In the Class 3A meet, the Valley has a few athletes who will be vying for state medals. Shikellamy senior Jayden Packer is seeded fifth in the pole vault. Packer ended up tied for sixth during last year's state meet.

Selinsgrove will bring its 4x100 and 4x800 teams to states after they finished second and third at districts, respectively.

Seals thrower Colin Melhorn will compete in the shot put and discus. Melhorn will throw in both events at states for the first time after taking eighth in shot put last year. Melhorn will get a chance to throw at his future home stadium after signing onto Shippensburg's track program.

"When we were there for the Ship invite, all my future teammates were there," Melhorn said after winning the discus title last week. "You could feel the support there, and it's great to already have experience on the surface where I'll throw next year."

Shamokin will also take two of its relays to states. The Indians' 4x400 squad won first at districts while their 4x800 team earned fourth and met the qualifying time. Benny Delbaugh, who's set to run in both relays, will also take part in the 400 after winning the district title. Another member of the 4x400, Chase Pensyl, will run in the 200 as the District 4 champion.

The district champion in the 4x800, Lewisburg, qualified for states after Eli Kalberer, Justin Nolt, Kieran Murray and Jonathan Hess helped the Green Dragons to a 7:58.89. Individually, Hess will run in the 1,600 and 3,200. Jacob Gose will also go down to Shippensburg for the shot put.

Charles Wright is Milton's lone entrant to the state meet after qualifying in the high jump. Wright is seeded 13th at 6-3.