Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Welcomes New Senior Scientist

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories
·3 min read

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the leading developer of spider silk-based fibers, announces today the expansion of its development team with the addition of a new senior scientist. Dr. Jimi Miller joined the Kraig Labs team in July and has hit the ground running, bringing new ideas and excitement to the research team.

In his first few weeks, Dr. Miller has made significant contributions in advancing the commercialization of the Company’s new lines of nearly pure spider silk. He has reinvigorated the Kraig Labs R&D team with new ideas and methods for the development and rapid commercialization of next-generation materials.

Dr. Miller joins the Kraig Labs team after receiving his Ph.D. in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale University. While at Yale, Dr. Miller also completed a postdoctoral position developing and optimizing a gene-targeting system in citrus plants using CRISPR. Dr. Miller’s introduction to developing commercial products came while at The Andersons, where he worked to create innovative large-scale production systems. Dr. Miller’s expertise in optimizing gene-targeting and background plant-based systems has brought innovative designs for large-scale domestic silk production.

“In filling this position, we were looking for a candidate that blended a deep technical knowledge of genetics with a passion and commitment to see these discoveries commercialized. After interviewing numerous highly qualified candidates and having now seen Dr. Miller in action in the lab, I am confident we made the right choice. Dr. Miller’s contributions have already improved our efficiency in creating new transgenics and preparing our existing strains of nearly pure spider for transition to commercial-scale production,” said Company COO Jon Rice.

Dr. Miller played a critical role in the filing of the Company’s two most recent PCT patent applications, earning the title of co-inventor for those discoveries. These patents expand on the Company’s nearly pure spider silk genetic engineering systems allowing for larger, more complex, and more diverse protein production systems.

Dr. Miller has also already made considerable contributions to the screening tools and primers used at Kraig Labs to accelerate the selection and optimization of new transgenics. This process is critical for the quick transition of new transgenics from development into germline stable strains ready for large-scale production.

“I am very excited to be joining the team here at Kraig Labs and the opportunities and challenges ahead in creating the next generation of spider silk products. The unique and efficient protein production offered by silkworms mean that that spider silk is just the beginning of what is possible for our exciting technology,” said Dr. Miller.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC
(720) 288-8495
ir@KraigLabs.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Breaks Key Resistance as Market Health Improves on Institutional Demand

    “There seems to be a shift in the sentiment in the market compared to a few months back," said hedge fund executive director Ulrik Lykke.

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market. Here’s Why.

    The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe. It’s also becoming an important ESG play, and it benefits from post-Covid back-to-work trends.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Sony’s Funimation Closes $1.2B Crunchyroll Acquisition From AT&T, Plans to Create Single Anime Service

    AT&T has officially divested Crunchyroll, closing the sale of the anime business to Sony’s Funimation group — bringing together two erstwhile competitors under the Sony umbrella. The telco, looking for every opportunity to pay down its debt, sold Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion in cash paid at closing by Funimation Global Group, a joint venture between […]

  • Mesa Air (MESA) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Mesa Air (MESA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and -13.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Philip Morris lifts bid for UK's Vectura to 165 pence per share

    "The PMI (Philip Morris International) increased offer values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Vectura at approximately 1.02 billion pounds ($1.41 billion)," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. The latest offer represents a premium of approximately 10 pence per share to a rival offer of 155 pence a share by U.S.-based Carlyle Group announced on Friday. Carlyle offered to buy Vectura for about 958 million pounds ($1.3 billion).

  • Earnings estimates have recovered to pre-pandemic levels

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsIn 2019, Wall Street’s forecasters had high hopes for 2021 earnings. But when the pandemic hit, those expectations collapsed. The recovery has now brought expectations back to pre-pandemic levels.Why it matters: Expected earnings are the key driver of stock prices in the long run.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Back in August 2019, analysts estimated that S&P 500 earnings per sh

  • Disney, AMC, Coinbase, Airbnb, BioNTech, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season winds down this week. Reports include AMC Entertainment, BioNTech, Walt Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash, Coinbase, eBay, and more.

  • Philip Morris Overtakes Carlyle’s Offer in Bidding War for U.K. Inhaler Maker Vectura

    Tobacco group (PM) (PMI) Monday raised its offer price for (VEC) to 165 pence ($2.30) a share, beating an offer from U.S. private-equity group (CG) that the British inhaler company’s board had accepted Friday. PMI had already gate-crashed an initial Carlyle offer to take Vectura private, a month ago, in a bid to expand into products that would help the company prepare for a future marked by the continuing decline of global tobacco sales. The Vectura board had then accepted PMI’s offer, before changing tack Friday and recommending Carlyle’s improved bid of 155 pence a share.

  • Bluebird Stock Crashes To 7-Year Low After FDA Pauses Gene Therapy Test

    Bluebird Bio said Monday the FDA paused one of its gene therapy studies due to safety concerns, and BLUE stock collapsed.

  • Why I Bought More Amazon Shares After Earnings

    Digging into the numbers and management's commentary shows the recent decline is a buying opportunity.

  • Philip Morris Raises Bid For UK Inhaler Group Vectura

    Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is raising the stakes in the race for Vectura Group PLC (OTC: VEGPF) with a bid valuing the company at more than $1.41 billion, Reuters reports. In May, U.S.-based Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) had agreed to buy Vectura. Carlyle now has offered to buy Vectura for about $1.3 billion. Philip Morris on Sunday offered 165 pence per share for Vectura after Carlyle offered 155 pence. On Friday, Vectura said that it was backing Carlyle's offer and withdrawing

  • AMC Earnings Beat Projections, Stock Surges

    New blockbuster films like “Fast 9” and “A Quiet Place Part II” bolstered revenues at AMC Entertainment, even as the reemergence of a new and highly contagious variant of coronavirus threatened to undue the theater industry’s recent gains. A better-than-expected earnings report sent shares of the company surging in after-hours trading, though that enthusiastic response […]

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Citigroup Inc. (C)?

    With the first-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the second quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was in […]