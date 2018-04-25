Kraft: Trump stance on NFL protests 'divisive and horrible'

In an audio recording obtained by the New York Times of the contentious October meeting between NFL owners and players over protests during the national anthem, Patriots owner - and friend of President Trump - Robert Kraft blasted Trump.

"The problem we have is, we have a president who will use that as fodder to do his mission that I don't feel is in the best interests of America," the Times quotes Kraft as saying. "It's divisive and it's horrible."

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie cautioned the players not to be baited by Trump, who earlier in the fall had called NFL players sons of bitches for kneeling during the anthem before games. Lurie called the Trump presidency "disastrous."

"We've got to be careful not to be baited by Trump or whoever else," Lurie said.

Many of the players told the owners that ex-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who initiated the kneeling protest, was being blackballed by the owners.

"We all agree in this room that he should be on a roster," said former Patriots linebacker Chris Long, who recently retired after winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles.

