Kraft, Helena handle Bravettes Friday

Jan. 6—HELENA — Avery Kraft fueled Helena's hot start with three first-quarter 3-pointers, and the Bengals pulled away in the fourth for a 44-24 Western AA girls basketball win over Flathead Friday.

Kennedy Moore scored 10 points for the Bravettes, who trailed 16-8 at halftime and couldn't close the gap. Kraft finished with four 3-pointers and 14 points. Ashley Koenig hit two threes in the second half for the Bengals.

Flathead 5 3 12 4 — 24

Helena 11 5 13 14 — 44

FLATHEAD — Sami Dalager 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Moore 3 3-8 10, Harlie Roth 1 0-0 3, Celie Vandenbosch 2 3-4 7, Chloe Converse 0 0-0 0, Mattie Thompson 2 0-0 4, Quin Tennison 0 0-0 0, Ava Malmin 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 6-12 24.

HELENA — Ashley Koenig 2 0-0 6, Madi Todorovich 2 1-1 5, Avery Kraft 5 0-0 14, Grade Murgel 2 0-0 4, Kylee Gardipee 1 1-4 3, Addie Roush 1 0-0 3, McKenna Pipinich 1 0-0 3, Cassidy Smith 2 0-0 5, Evelynn Nielson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 2-5 44.

3-point goals — Flathead 2 (Moore, Roth), Helena 9 (Kraft 4, Koenig 2, Roush, Pipinich, Murgel). Fouls — Flathead 8, Helena 13.