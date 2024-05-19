Krack flies at Western A Divisional

May 19—COLUMBIA FALLaS — Whitefish senior Carson Krack set a Class A best mark of 22 feet, 9.75 inches to win the boys long jump at the Western A Divisionals Saturday.

Krack's jump took the gold over Frenchtown's Brody Hardy who leaped 21-6.5, and he also claimed victory in the triple jump with a jump of 43-10.5 — an inch short of his best mark of the spring — and second in the 400 meters with.a personal best of 50.35 seconds.

Bigfork's Tamret Savik (42-11) and Wyatt Barnes (42-3.25) finished second and third with personal bests in the triple jump behind Krack.

The Bulldogs finished second in the boys team championship with 74 points, behind Corvallis with 109. Columbia Falls finished third with 72 points, Bigfork (69) finished fourth.

Whitefish also won the long relay.

Wildcats sprinter Malaki Simpson picked up wins in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, and ran on the winning 400-meter relay team.

Bigfork's Tristen Herd took second and Columbia Falls' Oliver Kress finished third in the boys pole vault after both cleared 12-6. Hardy won that one, making 13-0.

Libby's Tristen Anderson finished fifth in the javelin with a personal best throw of 163-3.5 and in the high jump with a leap of 5-10.

Whitefish's girls also finished second in the team standings with 104 points, just behind Hamilton (108). Columbia Falls finished fifth (60) and Bigfork ninth (10).

Brooke Zetooney and Bulldog teammate Rachael Wilmot grabbed three 1-2 finishes — in the 100, 200 and 400 meters. Zetooney claimed the gold in all three, and added a ninth place finish in the shot put.

Hailey Ells picked up a victory for Whitefish in the high jump, clearing 5-2. She added a second in the 300-meter hurdles and a third in the 100-meter hurdles and 100-meter dash.

Columbia Falls' sophomore Soli Bullemer finished second in the triple jump, and took third in the pole vault behind teammate Emma McAllister and winner Aubrey Korst from Hamilton.

Polson freshman Morgan Delaney set a personal best of 2:24.45 in the 800 meters to finish second behind Dillon's Faye Holland. She also finished third in the 1,600.

Full results can be found at athletic.net.