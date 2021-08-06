KRA Speedway: Willmar man does it again at KRA Speedway

Aug. 6—WILLMAR — Another week means another win for Joe Martin at the KRA Speedway.

The driver from Willmar won the A Feature race Thursday in the Pure Stock Division, beating Granite Falls' Ty Schuler and Olivia's Cody Hatch.

Martin also won his heat in the Pure Stock Division, as did Schuler.

Martin came into Thursday as the division's points leader with 537 points. Hatch is in second place with 514 and Jordan Frericks of Grove City, who also raced Thursday, is in third with 509.

Also winning an A Feature was Ethan Liams of Kandiyohi. Liams won the WISSOTA Street Stock division by beating Justin Vogel of Brooten and Doug Olmscheid of Belgrade.

Next week's races are the "Dooley's Petroleum presents Kandiyohi County Fair Races" at 7 p.m. Thursday at KRA Speedway.

KRA Speedway

Results Thursday

Pure Stock

Heat 1 — (1) Joe Martin, Willmar ... (2) Cody Hatch, Olivia ... (3) Jared Kelm, Murdock

Heat 2 — (1) Ty Schuler, Granite Falls ... (2) Jordan Frericks, Grove City ... (3) Chris Isdal, Spicer

A Feature — (1) Martin ... (2) Schuler ... (3) Hatch

WISSOTA Modifieds

Heat 1 — (1) Brady Gerdes, Villard ... (2) Shane Sabraski, Rice ... (3) Don Eischens, Richmond

A Feature — (1) Eischens, Richmond ... (2) Sabraska, Rice ... (3) Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud

WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Heat 1 — (1) Randy Laage, Brooten ... (2) Kennedy Swan, Chippewa Falls, Wis. ... (3) Ashley Mehrwerth, St. Stephen

A Feature — (1) Jake Smith, St. Joseph ... (2) Swan, Chippewa Falls, Wis. ... (3) Laage

WISSOTA Mod Four

Heat 1 — (1) Dustin Holtquist, St. Joseph ... (2) Robert Holtquist, Milbank, S.D. ... (3) Landyn Randt, Siren, Wis.

Heat 2 — (1) Keith Thell, Sauk Rapids ... (2) Nick McCann, Brainerd ... (3) Josh Litzau, Atwater

Heat 3 — (1) Clint Jensen, Midland, S.D. ... (2) Dean Larson, Pennock ... (3) Skyler Smith, Bemidji

A Feature — (1) Thell, Sauk Rapids ... (2) Larson, Pennock ... (3) Randt, Siren, Wis.

B Feature — (1) Jordan Fischer, Ogilvie ... (2) Forrest Foster, Belgrade ... (3) Andrew Kresal, Milaca

WISSOTA Super Stock

Heat 1 — (1) Jacob Knapper, Montevideo ... (2) Andrew Hedtke, Grove City ... (3) Zach Schultz, Grove City

Heat 2 — (1) Shane Sabraski, Rice ... (2) Dexton Koch, Becker ... (3) Travis Scott, Glenwood

A Feature — (1) Sabraski, Rice ... (2) Schultz, Grove City ... (3) Knapper, Montevideo

WISSOTA Street Stock

Heat 1 — (1) Justin Pogones, Princeton ... (2) Justin Vogel, Brooten ... (3) Braden Brauer, Eyota

Heat 2 — (1) Mike Flickinger, Kandiyohi ... (2) Zachary Flickinger, Madison ... (3) Doug Olmscheid, Belgrade

A Feature — (1) Ethan Liams, Kandiyohi ... (2) Vogel, Brooten ... (3) Olmscheid, Belgrade

WISSOTA Hornet

Heat 1 — (1) Matthew Dittman, Willmar ... (2) Doug Martin, Willmar ... (3) Justin Schelitzche, Watertown

A Feature — (1) Schelitzche, Watertown ... (2) Payton Asche, Granite Falls ... (3) Dittman, Willmar