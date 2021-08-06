KRA Speedway: Willmar man does it again at KRA Speedway
Aug. 6—WILLMAR — Another week means another win for Joe Martin at the KRA Speedway.
The driver from Willmar won the A Feature race Thursday in the Pure Stock Division, beating Granite Falls' Ty Schuler and Olivia's Cody Hatch.
Martin also won his heat in the Pure Stock Division, as did Schuler.
Martin came into Thursday as the division's points leader with 537 points. Hatch is in second place with 514 and Jordan Frericks of Grove City, who also raced Thursday, is in third with 509.
Also winning an A Feature was Ethan Liams of Kandiyohi. Liams won the WISSOTA Street Stock division by beating Justin Vogel of Brooten and Doug Olmscheid of Belgrade.
Next week's races are the "Dooley's Petroleum presents Kandiyohi County Fair Races" at 7 p.m. Thursday at KRA Speedway.
KRA Speedway
Results Thursday
Pure Stock
Heat 1 — (1) Joe Martin, Willmar ... (2) Cody Hatch, Olivia ... (3) Jared Kelm, Murdock
Heat 2 — (1) Ty Schuler, Granite Falls ... (2) Jordan Frericks, Grove City ... (3) Chris Isdal, Spicer
A Feature — (1) Martin ... (2) Schuler ... (3) Hatch
WISSOTA Modifieds
Heat 1 — (1) Brady Gerdes, Villard ... (2) Shane Sabraski, Rice ... (3) Don Eischens, Richmond
A Feature — (1) Eischens, Richmond ... (2) Sabraska, Rice ... (3) Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
Heat 1 — (1) Randy Laage, Brooten ... (2) Kennedy Swan, Chippewa Falls, Wis. ... (3) Ashley Mehrwerth, St. Stephen
A Feature — (1) Jake Smith, St. Joseph ... (2) Swan, Chippewa Falls, Wis. ... (3) Laage
WISSOTA Mod Four
Heat 1 — (1) Dustin Holtquist, St. Joseph ... (2) Robert Holtquist, Milbank, S.D. ... (3) Landyn Randt, Siren, Wis.
Heat 2 — (1) Keith Thell, Sauk Rapids ... (2) Nick McCann, Brainerd ... (3) Josh Litzau, Atwater
Heat 3 — (1) Clint Jensen, Midland, S.D. ... (2) Dean Larson, Pennock ... (3) Skyler Smith, Bemidji
A Feature — (1) Thell, Sauk Rapids ... (2) Larson, Pennock ... (3) Randt, Siren, Wis.
B Feature — (1) Jordan Fischer, Ogilvie ... (2) Forrest Foster, Belgrade ... (3) Andrew Kresal, Milaca
WISSOTA Super Stock
Heat 1 — (1) Jacob Knapper, Montevideo ... (2) Andrew Hedtke, Grove City ... (3) Zach Schultz, Grove City
Heat 2 — (1) Shane Sabraski, Rice ... (2) Dexton Koch, Becker ... (3) Travis Scott, Glenwood
A Feature — (1) Sabraski, Rice ... (2) Schultz, Grove City ... (3) Knapper, Montevideo
WISSOTA Street Stock
Heat 1 — (1) Justin Pogones, Princeton ... (2) Justin Vogel, Brooten ... (3) Braden Brauer, Eyota
Heat 2 — (1) Mike Flickinger, Kandiyohi ... (2) Zachary Flickinger, Madison ... (3) Doug Olmscheid, Belgrade
A Feature — (1) Ethan Liams, Kandiyohi ... (2) Vogel, Brooten ... (3) Olmscheid, Belgrade
WISSOTA Hornet
Heat 1 — (1) Matthew Dittman, Willmar ... (2) Doug Martin, Willmar ... (3) Justin Schelitzche, Watertown
A Feature — (1) Schelitzche, Watertown ... (2) Payton Asche, Granite Falls ... (3) Dittman, Willmar