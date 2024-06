KPMG Women's PGA 2024 prize money: How much Amy Yang and field earned

Amy Yang won her first LPGA major and the $1.56 million first-place prize that came with it.

Here's a look at how the purse was paid out at the $10.4 million KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club.