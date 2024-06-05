Kouyate & McKenna among six senior players released

[Getty Images]

Nottingham Forest have confirmed that midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and centre-back Scott McKenna are among six senior players who will leave the Premier League club this summer at the end of their contracts.

Harry Arter, Wayne Hennessey, Loic Mbe Soh and the retiring Felipe will also be departing.

Kouyate had four-year spells at both West Ham and Crystal Palace before joining Forest in the summer of 2022 and made 36 appearances for the club.

Centre-back McKenna, who helped Forest win promotion from the Championship in 2021-22, ended the season on loan at Danish club FC Copenhagen.