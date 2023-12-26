Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Shared the First Photos of Baby Rocky on Instagram
Christmas came early, because Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just gifted the internet with the first photos of their newborn son, Rocky Thirteen.
Christmas came early, because Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just gifted the internet with the first photos of their newborn son, Rocky Thirteen.
The Chiefs are a flawed team that needs its quarterback to be Superman more than ever. And still, if you want to assume the Chiefs have no shot at a deep playoff run, do so at your own risk.
The stars came out for some holiday ball.
The Celtics didn’t play their best game against the Lakers on Christmas Day, but one thing is for certain: Their best game is better than anyone’s best game so far this season.
Jones was not in the giving spirit on Christmas.
The transfer portal officially opened Dec. 4.
The Knicks star shakes off the criticism and showcases the fruit of his hard work with 38 points and six assists in a 129-122 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
The Broncos needed a win to stay in the playoff picture.
The Broncos suffered a devastating blow to their playoff hopes after losing to lowly New England at home on Sunday night.
The AFC South still has a three-way tie for first place.
Dan Campbell and the Lions can punch their playoff ticket Sunday.
The Bills face another high-stakes game as they look to stay alive for the postseason.
The Bills found themselves in a much closer game than expected.
George Pickens had a monster game for the Steelers.
As we get set to tear open the presents and cut into the fruitcake, let’s take a look at the five most interesting players — to me! — in the 2023 Christmas quintuple-header, with one from each game.
Go to the fantasy basketball waiver wire tree and see if any of these presents could be hiding there, ready to help boost your lineups.
Pittman told reporters Friday that his wife and daughter were in tears when they met him after the hit that left him concussed.
The NBA’s Christmas Day slate features five games, the past four champions, the three leading scorers, two 38-year-olds and a pear-shaped reigning Finals MVP. There is something for everyone. Allow me to explain.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
Let the in-laws know now: football is a part of the Christmas festivities this weekend. We got fantastic games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Ravens-49ers is all you really want for Christmas lets be honest. Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy playoff viewer guide is FTN Fantasy's Lauren Carpenter as the two identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 16.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.