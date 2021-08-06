Kourtney Kardashian getting her eyebrows plucked on Instagram is such a MOOD

Photo credit: @kourtneykardash - Instagram

If there's one beauty trait that we can never get enough of it's really good eyebrows.

Not going to lie, our quest for finding the perfect brows has become our low-key obsession; our camera rolls are constantly filled with a slew of celeb eyebrow inspiration: namely Zoë Kravitz, Kourtney Kardashian and of course the OG brow icon Cara Delevingne, to name a few.

So, when Kourt dropped her lastest Insta-Story of her getting her eyebrows plucked at the salon we were shook.

Proving that those killer signature fluffy brows do need a little work every now and then, Kourt took a seat in the beauty chair and let eyebrow technician to the stars Kelley Baker get to work.



Honestly, this is video is such a MOOD:

Dressed in a grey graphic band tee, with her hair pulled back, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star captioned the video, "@kelleybakerbrows with the perfect pink hands" and a "thank you so much" love heart sticker.

While there are a million different methods for achieving the perfect arch and fluffy texture, it turns out that Kourt is a fan of good old fashioned tweezers, with Kelley plucking the star's stray hairs while holding down her brows with a pink brush.

And it turns out that Kourt isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to be a fan of Kelley's work, with sisters Khloe and Kylie also going to the aesthetician. Not to mention, our other browspiration queen Amelia Hamlin and singer Bebe Rhexa.

So it's official, Kelley is the queen of celeb eyebrows and we're switching back from threading to plucking. Hey, if it's good enough for the Kardashian's we'll take it.

