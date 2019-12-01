Kotsar leads South Carolina past George Washington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Maik Kotsar continued his strong stretch with 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks as South Carolina broke a two-game losing streak with a 74-65 win over George Washington on Sunday.

The Gamecocks' power forward, a four-year starter, has been the only constant through a stretch of three losses in four games, and with leading scorer A.J. Lawson turnover-prone on Sunday, South Carolina needed him to be as productive. Kotsar used his size and tender hook shot to whip the Colonials' undersized interior as the Gamecocks improved to 5-3.

George Washington (3-5) scored the game's first basket off a Lawson turnover, but South Carolina scored the next 17 points. The Colonials never went away, forward Jamison Battle splashing six 3-pointers, but the Gamecocks could always go back inside. Kotsar only missed one of his nine field-goal attempts, flushing a fast-break dunk with less than 30 seconds to play as the Gamecocks salted it.

It was a career-best fifth straight game in double figures for Kotsar.

Lawson had 14 points, while point guard Jair Bolden and Jermaine Couisnard each had 12.

BIG PICTURE

George Washington: The Colonials had a two-game win streak snapped after losing three before it. Their 3-point shooting, normally a strength, deserted them against the Gamecocks as they were a mere 8 of 36.

South Carolina: After dropping two in a row and three of four, the Gamecocks needed to win . and have a solvent offense. The early run got them into their rhythm and when George Washington began to cut into the lead, South Carolina always found an answering bucket.

UP NEXT

George Washington: The Colonials host Boston on Wednesday to start a four-game homestand, although they will take a two-week break for exams in between.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks tip off at Massachusetts on Wednesday in the return game of a 2017 matchup. The two-game series was also tied into the UMass football team visiting South Carolina in 2016.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org