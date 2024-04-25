KOT4Q rebuilds the Chicago Bulls in NBA 2K24

For the second straight season, the Chicago Bulls’ season ended in a Play-In Tournament loss to the Miami Heat. They finished the regular season with a sub-.500 record and got bounced in the Play-In. Needless to say, that’s not exactly the standard the front office expected when they put together this new-look group in 2021.

Heading into the 2024 offseason, Chicago is set to take a huge look in the mirror. Arturas Karnisovas has already admitted that something isn’t working, and it seems likely that the Bulls shake things up ahead of next season. The NBA Draft, the trade market, and free agency will be crucial to this plan.

YouTuber and noted Bulls fan KOT4Q rebuilt the Bulls on his channel following their Play-In loss.

The core of Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and DeMar DeRozan clearly hasn’t worked, so as the Bulls look to reshape their roster, that trio may not be intact next season.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire