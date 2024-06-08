Kot, Tainamo look to make Olympic teams

Jun. 7—The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are around the corner, and two players are looking to represent the University of Wyoming on the biggest stage.

Current Cowboy Touko Tainamo is hoping for a roster spot with the Finnish National Team, and former Cowboy Akuel Kot looks to make the team for South Sudan. Both are participating in camps with their respective teams.

The Finnish team will look to qualify for the Olympics in July through the Spain qualifier. South Sudan has already qualified for a spot in Paris.

Tainamo, a 6-9, 220-pound forward from Helsinki, Finland, spent three seasons at the University of Denver. He ranks third in school history in career rebounding at 630 and 14th in career scoring at 1,094 points.

Tainamo was an honorable mention All-Summit League selection last season. He led the Pioneers to the Summit League championship game.

As a junior, Tainamo added 15.2 points per game and 7.7 rebounds. He shot 46.7% from the field and scored 20 or more points in 11 games.

Tainamo had eight games of 10 or more rebounds. He recorded 35 3-pointers on the season, and was 118-of-162 from the free-throw line (72.8%).

Tainamo was a member of the national team in Finland at the under-18 European Championships in 2019. In 2021, he was captain of the U-20 squad.

Kot, who graduated last month, ranked second on the Cowboys last season with 14 points per game. He knocked down 155 field goals a season ago and finished the campaign with 61 3-pointers.

Kot recorded two buzzer-beaters for the Cowboys last season, including game-winners against Fresno State and San Jose State. Kot finished his college career with over 2,000 career points.

Kot ranked in the top 30 in career points among active NCAA players last season. He also ranked in the top 20 in career free throws and finished his career averaging 15.8 points per game.

The basketball portion of the 2024 Paris Olympics will be played July 27 to Aug. 10.