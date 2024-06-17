Kostic injury at Euro 2024 could derail Juventus plans

Filip Kostic left the pitch in tears after suffering an injury in Serbia’s Euro 2024 opener against England, a moment that could prove damaging for Juventus’ summer plans.

The 31-year-old wing back started the match against the Three Lions at Schalke’s Veltins-Arena on Sunday evening but was forced off the pitch in the 43rd minute after suffering a painful muscle injury, an issue that left him in tears as he limped off the pitch.

Kostic joined Juventus two years ago from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth around €14.7m but struggled to show his best under Massimiliano Allegri, managing three goals and 15 assists across 87 appearances, struggling to replicate the creativity he showed in Germany.

Kostic injury

Calciomercato.com highlights how Juventus have been hoping to sell Kostic this summer to help fund their new targets, with clubs like Fenerbahce and Galatasaray both keen. His muscle issue, should it prove serious, could derail these plans.

The Old Lady are now waiting to hear the results of the medical tests from the Serbia camp, hoping that he’ll only be sidelined for a short period, allowing them to complete a sale in the coming months.