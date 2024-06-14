Kosta Runjaic is Udinese Calcio’s new head coach

The German will take charge of the first team for the 2024/25 season

Udinese Calcio is delighted to announce that Kosta Runjaic has been appointed as the new head coach of the Udinese first team for the coming season.





Runjaic, who began his coaching career in Germany, has expressed a modern, high-tempo, attack-minded brand of football while blooding talented youngsters. His excellent communication skills and ability to adapt to the technical and tactical needs of his teams helped him win the Polish Cup and Polish Super Cup during his recent two-year spell at Legia Warsaw.





The German tactician will now have the chance to prove himself with Udinese on one of the most illustrious football stages, Serie A, in an increasingly globalised game where international expertise is a key quality.





Runjaic will be officially unveiled to the media at 12:00 CEST on Tuesday 18 June. Prior to that, Udinese’s new sports management team will hold a press conference at 11:00.