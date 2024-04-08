Kosovo v Wales: Jess Fishlock 'in disbelief' at 150 cap record

Uefa Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers: Kosovo v Wales Venue: Stadium Zahir Pajaziti Date: Tuesday, 9 April Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & app & live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Jess Fishlock says she is "in disbelief" at the prospect of becoming the first Wales player to win 150 caps.

Fishlock, 37, will captain Wales for her milestone appearance in Kosovo in a Euro 2025 qualifier after Sophie Ingle stood down from the role.

Fishlock could also break or equal the Wales all-time goalscoring record in Kosovo after moving to within two goals of Helen Ward's record of 44 goals.

"After the game I will step back and look at what I've achieved," she said.

"I will be in disbelief and proud of my achievements here for Wales but until then, I just want to get on that pitch and get the game started.

"It's hard to enjoy the achievement as I am so focused on the performance and the result we need."

Wales are top of their Euro 2025 qualifying group after the first game, thanks to a thumping 4-0 victory over Croatia in Wrexham on Friday. Kosovo began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat by Ukraine in Turkey.

Manager Rhian Wilkinson wants her side to build on their opening performance.

"There are no excuses, we want to show up and show what we can do," she said.

"We have a great deal of respect for Kosovo, but we are focusing on ourselves and how we can show up and be better than we were in Wrexham.

"Friday was a really strong win, but there were a lot of areas to improve as well.

"We will continue to push forward together."

Fishlock says being captain for the night, having previously been Wales skipper from 2012 to 2015, adds to the occasion.

"Being captain makes it extra special, wearing the captain's armband is huge," she said.

"But any one of the girls could wear the armband. For me it will be more emotional to experience the emotion with some girls I've spent nearly my whole career with.

"Sophie has pretty much been here nearly my whole career, being next to her and all the girls at this point, that's the special thing for me."

'Whether she wears the armband or not, Ingle is the captain of Wales'

Though Fishlock was captain of Wales in Kosovo, Wilkinson says she has not yet decided on a permanent replacement for Ingle as she gets to know her players, having been appointed in March.

Wilkinson says Ingle will continue to be a leader for her side, irrespective of her decision to stand down.

"Whether she is wearing the armband or not, Sophie Ingle is the captain of Wales," she said.

"How she presents herself, conducts herself, who she is as a person, this is a leader for our team and there are many on this team, which is a real privilege for me as a coach."

Fishlock paid wholesome tribute to Ingle, who captained Wales on 83 occasions.

"Words aren't enough to describe what she is as a captain, a team-mate and a player, she's a phenomenal player," she said.

"She's an incredible leader. As a person she's so caring, she's so thoughtful, she's always there.

"On the field, when things are chaotic, the feeling of being able to look behind me and see Soph, it's the most calming and reassuring feeling you can have.

"Her stepping down so someone else can have a go epitomises who she is.

"There aren't enough words to pay credit to her as a player and a person."