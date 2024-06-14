Kortrijk pick up purchase option on Japanese defender after impressive loan spell

Kortrijk have announced that they have made converted Haruya Fujii’s loan spell into a permanent transfer. The Japanese defender joined on loan from Nagoya Grampus in January and immediately impressed in the Kortrijk defence as the side pulled off a miraculous escape from relegation. The defender has signed a contract with the club until 2028.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped once at senior level by the Japanese national team, played 12 games for the side after joining on loan. During his time in the J League with Nagoya Grampus the defender had played 110 games, scoring five goals and grabbing four assists. While used mainly as a central defender, Fujii can also operate as a right-back when required.

Kortrijk are hopeful that this summer will be a lot more cohesive than the previous. They were behind a lot of teams in terms of putting their squad together and it cost them to start the season. This year, they have a well respected coach in Freyr Alexandersson already in place and with the signing of Fujii look set to be active in building a squad for the Icelandic coach.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson