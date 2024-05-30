Kortrijk’s fans and players have done their part, now its time for Cardiff City’s owner to commit or sell the club

Kortrijk completed the Great Escape on Sunday with a dramatic 4-2 win over Lommel in extra-time. The club looked doomed, rock bottom and with just 10 points when Freyr Alexandersson took over in January. Yet some cheap signings were blended well with what was already there by a clearly very talented coach. The former Lyngby head coach was the catalyst for turning things around and brought back a sense of belief and hope for the club and its fans.

This hope had been disappearing rapidly since the end of the 2022/2023 season. Their owner, Vincent Tan, was clearly no longer interested in owning the club. As he looked to sell, they failed to sign any players or appoint a manager for weeks. By the time a sale had fallen through, they were playing catch up and it was evident in a terrible start to the season. Despite Tan’s lack of interest, the players and the fan base have shown what can be achieved with very little. Now its over to Tan, who must either recommit to the club or finally find the right person to take it forward.

In Alexandersson, the club have a hugely talented head coach who could really be the springboard to push them up the table. He just needs the right tools at his disposal. Kortrijk cannot afford to squander the opportunity that this squad and manager have given them in saving them from relegation.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson