Kortrijk boss Alexandersson 'would love' to coach Cardiff

[Getty Images]

The manager of Cardiff City’s ‘sister club’ says he would “love” to take charge at the Bluebirds.

Freyr Alexandersson has earned praise after saving Belgian side KV Kortrijk from relegation from the country’s top division.

It follows a similar rescue act in his previous role with Danish outfit Lyngby.

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan is a majority shareholder at Kortrijk, who had been bottom of the Belgian Pro League when Alexandersson was appointed in January.

Now, amid ongoing uncertainty over Erol Bulut’s future, Alexandersson has told reporters in Iceland of his ambitions to manage in British football, claiming he has held previous discussions with Cardiff “management”.

“Vincent Tan and (Cardiff chief executive) Ken Choo look after both clubs,” Alexandersson told Icelandic football outlet Footbolti.

“It’s no secret when I spoke to Kortrijk I also had a conversation with the management of Cardiff that I’m going to train in England, to be a manager in the Championship or Premier League.

“There are big dreams and I realise that. It would be great if it was Cardiff; I would love to coach Cardiff at some point.”

A former manager of the women’s national side in Iceland, as well as assistant with the men’s team, Alexandersson made his breakthrough with Lyngby Boldklub, helping the former Danish champions back into the top flight and then pulling off a dramatic fight for safety in their first season.

Brought to Kortrijk when the club had just 10 points from their opening 20 games, the the 41-year-old from Reykjavik completed the survival mission over the weekend with a win in the relegation play-off.

Along with now out-of-contract winger Seyi Ojo, Cardiff striker Isaak Davies spent the season on loan at KVK, ending the campaign as their top scorer and player of the season.

January signing Ryotaro Tsunoda was also sent to the Belgian club to adapt to European football after his move from Yokohama Marinos.