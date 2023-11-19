Koron Davis not with Louisville basketball as Kenny Payne's team plays in Empire Classic

NEW YORK — For the second game in a row, the Louisville men's basketball team will be down a player.

Koron Davis, a third-year guard who transferred in from the JUCO ranks during the offseason, did not join the Cardinals on their trip to New York for the Empire Classic.

U of L (2-1) tips off against No. 17 Texas (3-0) at 3:30 p.m. Sunday inside Madison Square Garden.

Davis sitting out the road trip comes after Kenny Payne held the 6-foot-7 native of Gary, Indiana, out of Wednesday's win over Coppin State.

"He’s not in trouble," the second-year head coach said when asked why Davis was not at the KFC Yum! Center for the game.

Payne would not elaborate further on the junior's absence.

"I will not address it right now," he said, "because this is about the guys who just played tonight. But he's not in any trouble."

Koron Davis walks out during introductions at the U of L Men’s Basketball Tipoff luncheon Oct. 9.

Davis committed to the Cardinals in January, then signed his national letter of intent in April. He did not receive a Division I scholarship coming out of Bowman Academy.

He joined the team hungry to prove himself at the DI level after averaging 23.8 points on 48% shooting to go along with 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game as a sophomore running primarily forward at Los Angeles Southwest College. As a freshman, he played forward at Paris Community College.

"Knowing that I can adapt to places kind of fast, like not being home, it's a good thing," Davis told The Courier Journal in January. "Moving from different cities makes me feel like I can play anywhere."

He did not, however, see the court in Louisville's first two games of the season, a one-point win over UMBC and a lopsided loss to Chattanooga. His last run came during an exhibition win against Simmons College; he went 0 for 3 from the field with two turnovers, one rebound and an assist in nine minutes.

Davis has two years of eligibility remaining.

At the time of his commitment to U of L, he told The Courier Journal he had also been hearing from N.C. State, Oregon State and Saint Louis. But he did not report receiving a scholarship from any of those schools on social media.

Payne, he said, "sealed the deal" by flying out to Los Angeles during an off weekend in January. He said he was inspired to hear how much the coach "needed me."

U of L's Koron Davis shoots against Simmons College defenders during their exhibition game in mid-October.

Since arriving on campus for summer workouts, Davis said he's "grown a lot" under his guidance.

"He pushes us to limits that we thought we couldn't reach," he told The Courier Journal in October. "When we're tired, he expects more. Everybody's good when they're fresh. He wants to see what we can do when we're dead tired.

"I've never had anybody coach me like that."

Payne billed this trip to New York as a "learning experience" for his young team, saying the games against Texas and either No. 4 UConn or cross-state rival Indiana will be a good barometer of where the program is in Year 2 of his rebuilding process.

"I think we have a golden opportunity to show the world the growth in this program," he said after the win over Coppin State. "I'm excited for the young guys to be in a big-time marquee, environment and event."

This story will be updated.

