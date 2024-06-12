Korn Ferry Tour golfers teach adaptive youth tricks of the trade

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some of the best golfers taught the game they’ve grown to love.

Four pros in the Korn Ferry Tour hosted an adaptive golf clinic for children with special needs on Tuesday morning at Top Golf.

The pros even taught some tricks of the trade.

“It means a lot to me. I’ve never played golf. This is my very first time, and being here, it’s a lot. It’s really fun, and this guy has shown me so much about golf that I did not know,” said Marrie Hickman-Lynch, who was participating.

The Korn Ferry Tour is in town for the 32nd annual Wichita Open that tees off Thursday at Crestview County Club. More than 150 golfers are competing for a million dollars.

