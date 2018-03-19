Korey Toomer visiting Colts

The Colts saw one of their starting linebackers from last season leave as a free agent when Jon Bostic signed with the Steelers over the weekend.

They’ll be visiting with a possible addition to their linebacking group on Monday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Korey Toomer will be in Indianapolis to meet with the team.

Toomer spent the last two seasons with the Chargers signing with the team in September 2016. He started eight of the 15 games he played last season and had 48 tackles, a sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles. He returned the interception, one of five the Chargers had against Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman, 59 yards for a touchdown.

Toomer has also spent time with the Raiders, Rams and Cowboys. He was a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2012, but injuries kept him from seeing any regular season time with Seattle.