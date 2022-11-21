Korey Foreman offers a story of inspiration and dedication at USC

Just as we all predicted, Korey Foreman made the defining, deciding play of USC’s victory over UCLA this past weekend.

No one needs to tell USC fans how improbable that outcome is or was. USC fans have been begging and pleading for something, anything, to happen from Foreman this season. No one expected that moment to come, and most of all not in a 48-45 shootout versus UCLA, a game with barely any punts and with very few defensive stops in the second half.

It did happen, however. It’s now a part of USC’s story and this season’s journey. What do we make of this? What perspectives are worth amplifying in the aftermath of Foreman’s remarkable play?

Let’s talk:

CLICHE TO REALITY

Coaches tell players to be ready for that one moment when they might be called upon.

Players hope to be inserted into the lineup in an important moment after weeks (months?) of being minimally involved.

It all seems like a cliche, or like a fantasy … until that moment actually happens. This was a real-life example of “be ready, your moment might come,” and the player being ready, and then making his moment.

It’s Hollywood, but with substance, because the fantasy became reality for Korey Foreman.

ALEX GRINCH

Let’s stop and realize that Alex Grinch had to call Korey Foreman’s number. That’s number one.

ALEX GRINCH PART TWO

Grinch put Foreman in pass coverage, not as an edge rusher. This was a total plot twist, and it saved USC’s season. It’s not just that Grinch put Foreman in; he used him in a way many didn’t expect.

FOREMAN ADJUSTS

Korey Foreman had to adjust to a role in which he did not have much experience. He made the adjustment so fully, which is part of the surprise factor.

THE INTERCEPTION

This was not an average interception; it was a high-level interception.

VIDEO

Korey Foreman with the biggest moment of his two-year #USC career, dropping back into coverage and making the INTERCEPTION in the final minutes. What a play by the sophomore, wow. The view from field level … pic.twitter.com/HwSsUlD2WR — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 20, 2022

GRATITUDE AND TRUST

Korey Foreman cannot stop thanking his USC coaches and teammates when asked about his big play — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 20, 2022

FAITH, REWARDED

'I'm blessed to be here': #USC's Korey Foreman goes from underachieving top recruit to rivalry hero@AustinGreen44 with the story:https://t.co/UfDBZWUDTW pic.twitter.com/hb5TiwWlur — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 20, 2022

POWERFUL IMAGE

What a moment for #USC’s Korey Foreman pic.twitter.com/HWv6rXfVk5 — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 20, 2022

MORE THAN JUST PREPARATION

Yes, the main lesson is to be prepared and never stop putting in the work, so that when your name is called, you’re able to perform.

The other big lesson of the Foreman story is that contributions to a team, an effort, a cause, a venture — in sports, but also beyond — aren’t always in lump sums over the course of whole years or seasons.

They can be in individual moments.

THE KOREY FOREMAN USC TRADE

Korey Foreman is not the general manager of a sports team, but he really did execute a trade. It was and is a different kind of trade:

He didn’t provide a whole lot on the field for USC this year. He wasn’t a regular factor on a game-by-game basis.

He simply made the biggest play of the biggest game in the biggest moment.

FAIR DEAL

If you, as a sports fan, are presented with the scenario above — you don’t get much from a player every week, but he makes the defining play of the biggest win of the season, when a win carries truly high stakes and significance — of course you take that trade.

SPORTS, JUST LIKE LIFE

This is where sports, much like life, are not always linear. Fans rightly and reasonably want steady, consistent progression and production, but it doesn’t always happen that way. We all knew Korey Foreman was frustrated by his lack of overall impact, but this is the hope of a struggling athlete: the possibility that a play, a moment, a turning point radically reshapes and improves everything about a season and its various ups and downs.

That’s the redemption Korey Foreman has experienced.

GOOD FOR THE ATHLETE, GREAT FOR THE MAN

USC fans naturally love what an athlete did for their football team, and that’s definitely worth celebrating. Yet, the even better thing about this kind of story is that it gives a young man a powerful lesson about perseverance, keeping the faith, continuing to work, trusting the larger plan, and being rewarded for it. That should serve him well in various off-the-field matters as a man, a neighbor, a citizen. That’s really neat.

THE COLORADO GAME

Foreman made a few positive plays against Colorado. We didn’t think it would lead to this, but looking back, it’s hard to ignore the idea that making a few high-impact plays and seeing that on film against Colorado on Nov. 11 gave Foreman the extra bit of confidence to think he could make a bigger impact for this team down the line.

THE COLORADO GAME, PART TWO

Seeing what Foreman did on film against Colorado probably gave Alex Grinch that added measure of confidence needed to trust Foreman with the game on the line against DTR and UCLA.

HAND-DELIVERED

Kyle Ford, sitting next to Korey Foreman, asked to rate Korey's hands on the interception: “Hey, man, don’t come to my spot. Don’t take my (reps), I just got there man.” #USC — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 20, 2022

THE HEAD COACH WHO TRUSTED FOREMAN

Lincoln Riley on Korey Foreman: “You never know when it’s going to be your moment. He was ready.” #USC — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) November 20, 2022

THE ROAD AHEAD

This certainly makes Korey Foreman more confident heading into Notre Dame and the Pac-12 title game. Let’s see what’s next.

LASTING MEMORY

When we talk about the great and important plays in USC history, this one will always be remembered. That’s very special for Korey Foreman. He’ll tell people about this play for a long time, and he should.

THE MAGNITUDE OF THIS INTERCEPTION

The play is already immortal, but how large it becomes in the course of history depends on how well USC finishes the season.

To be continued …

