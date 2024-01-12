Korey Foreman, who failed to reach his potential at USC, seeks fresh start at Fresno State

The USC Trojans never got what they were hoping for out of former five-star recruit Korey Foreman. In his freshman year in 2021, he had 2.5 sacks with seven solo tackles in eight games. Then his numbers went down in 2022 despite playing in 12 games.

In 2023, Foreman played in just three games and was nowhere to be found. He ended up entering the transfer portal. On Thursday, Foreman made it official and committed to Fresno State, as he posted on his Instagram page.

Foreman is originally from Corona, California. He is staying in the state and will become an immediate contributor to the Fresno State defense under coach Jeff Tedford.

Foreman technically redshirted this year after playing just three games, so he has an extra year of eligibility. Foreman becomes the highest-ranked recruit ever for Fresno State, and it will be worth watching to see how he does with the Bulldogs next season.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire