Korey Duff is down to two schools, will decide on June 29

Long Island wide receiver Korey Duff is down to two schools with a late June announcement now planned. Duff is down to North Carolina and Rutgers according to a source familiar with the situation.

Recently bumped up to a four-star ranking by Rivals, Duff is one of the top tight end/wide receiver prospects in the nation.

Duff is a 6-foot-5, 200-pound wide receiver from St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.). He is coming off a junior season where he had 42 catches for 995 yards with 12 receiving touchdowns.

He has taken recent official visits to Rutgers and North Carolina. A planned official visit to Miami is currently not on the agenda.

He will be making his decision during an announcement on June 29. Recruiting outlet 247Sports was the first to report about Duff narrowing down his field to two programs.

The 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers is currently top 30 in the nation according to Rivals and 247Sports. There is currently one member of the class from New York.

Last week, defensive lineman Aaris Bethea committed to Rutgers while on an official visit. He is a standout from Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Other than Duff, Rutgers is currently trending well with other New York prospects including defensive lineman Caden Brown, athlete Josiah Brown and offensive lineman Colin Cubberly.

All three have taken June official visits to Rutgers.

