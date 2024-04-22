Koren Johnson commits to Louisville basketball and Pat Kelsey via transfer portal

The reigning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year is joining Pat Kelsey's inaugural Louisville men's basketball roster.

Koren Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound sophomore guard who spent the past two seasons at Washington, committed to the Cardinals on Monday after visiting campus this week, per a report from On3's Joe Tipton.

A Seattle native, Johnson was Kelsey's sixth pledge through the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.

247Sports considered him the 121st transfer available at the time of his commitment. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Joining Johnson on the 2024-25 roster are J'Vonne Hadley, a senior guard from Colorado; Terrence Edwards Jr., a redshirt junior wing from James Madison; and two players who were members of Kelsey's final team at Charleston, junior guard Reyne Smith and freshman forward James Scott.

Kelsey has also secured a commitment from Aly Khalifa, a junior center from BYU; but the 6-11, 270-pound Egyptian plans to redshirt during the 2024-25 season while rehabbing a knee injury.

Johnson appeared in 31 games (five starts) during Washington's 2023-24 season. He averaged 11.1 points on 41.1% shooting, went 41 for 110 (37.3%) from 3-point range and posted a 1.97 assist-turnover ratio to go along with 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 24.2 minutes per contest.

"When he's played well, look at what we've done," ex-Huskies head coach Mike Hopkins said in March. "We've been a different team."

His best game to date was when he scored a career-high 30 points during a Feb. 15 win over Stanford. It was the most points scored by a member of the Huskies off the bench since 2002 — and the most by an underclassman since 2017.

Washington finished the season with a 17-15 (9-11 Pac-12) record, which led to a parting of ways with Hopkins.

Before his ouster, Hopkins said Johnson was "arguably the most talented player in our program.

"He can score; he can pass," Hopkins said, according to a report from Dawgman. "It's the consistency part. He's dynamic."

ESPN considered Johnson the 25th-best point guard, and the top recruit in the state of Washington, during the 2022 cycle. He attended Garfield High School and played for coach Brandon Roy, who was a lottery pick in the 2006 NBA Draft after an All-American career with the Huskies.

As of Monday, all of Louisville's scholarship players from the 2023-24 season had entered the portal, which is open through May 1.

At the time of publication, five had found new homes: Skyy Clark (UCLA), Tre White (Illinois), JJ Traynor (DePaul), Curtis Williams (Georgetown) and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (N.C. State).

Koren Johnson highlights: Watch Louisville basketball transfer portal commit

