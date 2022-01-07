‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung willing to step in against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 272

Alexander Volkanovski is in need of an opponent and he has at least one potential suitor.

With Max Holloway out of the UFC 272 headliner against the featherweight champion due to injury, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung has raised his hand in the hopes of scoring his second promotional title challenge.

Jung’s manager Jason House, of Iridium Sports Agency, confirmed Friday to MMA Junkie that the fan-favorite Korean fighter is willing and able to step into the slot.

“KZ is more than willing to step in and fight for the title at UFC 272,” House said. “Looking at the rankings, he is the next highest ranked fighter coming off a win and this is a fight many have talked about for quite a while now. Given the opportunity, he will show that he’s the best in the world.”

Jung (17-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) has won three of his most recent four bouts. After back-to-back wins over Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar, Jung lost a unanimous decision to Brian Ortega in January 2021. In his most recent outing, Jung stormed back with a win over Dan Ige. In the fight, Jung injured his shoulder.

In October, Jung’s head coach Eddie Cha, of Fight Ready MMA, told MMA Junkie the recovery process had taken a little longer than expected, but that his fighter was nearing a return to training.

UFC 272 takes place Saturday, March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.