Korean Cup Quarter Final Draw

They should rename this the Penalty Cup after six of the eight Last 16 ties were settled by spot kicks. We're now down to the final 8, with two sides surviving from K League 2. Gyeongnam were heroic in defeat but ultimately their ride is over after losing in Munsu.

The matches are scheduled to take place onWednesday, July 17th. Exact kick-off times will not be released until closer to the date.

Match 52:

Pohang Steelers (1) vs. FC Seoul (1)

Pohang Steel Yard

Pohang and Seoul were both taken to penalties but the end result is Kim Gi-dong returns to his former club, the defending champions, in the next round. Pohang fell behind to Suwon early in extra time but snatched a draw in the 117th minute. Seoul and Gangwon played out a goalless draw in Sangam. Seoul won 5-4 on penos.





Match 53:

Gimpo FC (2) vs. Jeju United (1)

Solteo Stadium

Gimpo away is a fixture no top league side will fancy now after Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors joined FC Seoul in crashing out of the Korean Cup in Solteo. Gimpo's reward is another home tie against a K League 1 team, Jeju United. Of the six penalty shootouts, Jeju United were the only away team to prevail. Their 120 minutes in Daejeon also ended goalless.

Match 54:

Gwangju FC (1) vs. Seongnam FC (2)

Gwangju Football Stadium

Gwangju survived an epic comeback to knock out Bucheon FC 1995. The visitors raced into a 3-0 lead which was cut to 3-1 by the break. Bucheon added a second deep in added-on time but it was too little too late. Gwangju will return to the City of Light to face more K League 2 opposition, in the form of Seongnam FC. The Magpies scored early in their match with Cheongju and, in truth, were lucky to even make it as far as penalty kicks. But they went 5/5 and are through.

Match 55:

Ulsan HD (1) vs. Incheon United (1)

Munsu Football Stadium

There'll be an inquest held this week somewhere in Munsu. Leading 1-0 approaching half time, Gyeongnam must have thought their adventure was over when they went down to 10 men and Lee Chang-yong converted from the spot. Amazingly, Gyeongnam would score 3 times with 10 men, coming within 5 minutes of a famous upset. Sadly, in the shootout, they missed all three and went home. Ulsan will meet Incheon who also needed penalties after 120 minutes finished goalless.