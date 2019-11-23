Kordenbrock kicks Lafayette past Lehigh, 17-16 in finale

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) -- Jeffrey Kordenbrock kicked a 28-yard field goal in the final minute to lift Lafayette to a 17-16 win over Lehigh in the Patriot League season finale Saturday afternoon.

The game was the 155th meeting between the schools, making this the most-played rivalry in college football.

Austin Henning kicked three straight second-half field goals, including a 22-yard boot with 3:03 left to give the Mountain Hawks (4-7, 4-4 Patriot League) the lead, 16-14.

Freshman Keegan Shoemaker engineered a nine-play, 50-yard drive to set up Kordenbrock's game-winning kick for Lafayette (4-8, 4-2).

Selwyn Simpson ran for two Lafayette touchdowns but was ejected after being flagged for his second unsportsmanlike penalty of the game.

Lehigh had 376 yards of total offense in the game while its defense limited Lafayette to 225, but the Mountain Hawks turned the ball over four times.