Korda wins sixth LPGA title of year with win at Liberty National

Nelly Korda won her sixth title of the year with victory at the LPGA Tour's Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club on Sunday. (Sarah Stier)

World number one Nelly Korda continued her remarkable year clinching her sixth win on the LPGA Tour with victory at the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National on Sunday.

Korda duelled with Australian Hannah Green throughout the final round in Jersey City but Green made bogey on the final hole.

Korda's one-under round of 71 was enough for the one stroke victory.

The 25-year-old American missed out on what would have been a record sixth straight title at the Founders Cup last week.

But despite a shaky front nine, where she made three bogeys and a birdie, Korda recovered with birdies on the 10th, 13th and 15th.

She faced a long birdie putt to win on the 18th but her effort rolled up just short of the hole.

But victory was secured when Green was unable to make her tricky putt for par.

"Oh my gosh, six, I mean, I just can't even really gather myself now after that head-to-head that Hannah and I had pretty much all day," Korda said.

"It wasn't my best stuff out there today but fought really hard on the back nine," she added.

Korda matched Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez for the all-time record win streak of five when she won last month's Chevron Championship.

She started her historic victory run at January's Drive On Championship in her hometown of Bradenton, Florida, then took a break before winning three times in as many weeks -- at March's Seri Pak and Ford championships and in April's Match Play tournament.

