Korda six back in pursuit of record-breaking title

Nelly Korda is aiming to make history in New Jersey [Getty Images]

-9 Zhang (US); -7 Sagstrom (Swe); -6 Kyriacou (Aus), Maguire (Ire), An (Kor); -5 Reid (Eng), Weaver-Wright (US)

Nelly Korda is six shots off the lead at the Cognizant Founders Cup as she aims to win a record-breaking sixth straight LPGA Tour title.

The 25-year-old trails leader and fellow American Rose Zhang, who shot a bogey-free opening round of 63 in New Jersey to stand on nine under.

World number one Korda won her fifth tour title in a row at last month's Chevron Championship, matching the record set by Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez.

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom is in second place on seven under with Ireland's Leona Maguire among three players on six under.

England's Mel Reid is on five under with compatriot Georgia Hall alongside Korda on three under.

"There is still three more days. You still have a lot of things. I know the weather is not supposed to be great and there is just different factors that go into the rest of the tournament," said Korda.

"So it's definitely nice to get a good round in. We're still a long, long way away from Sunday."