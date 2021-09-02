How the Korda sisters are the closest thing to the perfect Solheim Cup pairing

Nelly Korda (L) of the USA reacts with her sister Jessica Korda (R) after Kelly finished in first place to win the Gold medal - Shutterstock

Nelly Korda had just turned 15 and was on the first hole in Denver, watching on as big sister Jess greeted her Solheim Cup debut by throwing up behind a bush.

The 20-year-old later blamed an errant banana, but everyone knew it had been those damned butterflies doing the upwards transportation.

Fast forward six years to 2019 and there was Nelly making her own Solheim bow at Gleneagles. Not a banana in sight, she prevailed 6&4, displaying all the nerves of a Madame Tussauds exhibit. The reason? Jess was alongside.

“When you have your sister by your side she kind of calms you down – you have someone to lean on,” Nelly, 23, said. “It doesn’t matter if I hit a bad shot. She’s, like, ‘it’s fine; I got this’. The same thing, if she hits a bad shot. There’s no disappointment either way. That’s really comforting, especially in this format.”

Maybe that connection does count most in the alternate-shot format, but everyone was still amazed when captain Juli Inkster split the duo for the afternoon fourballs. David Whelan, Nelly’s long-time coach who has also worked extensively with Jess, was as befuddled as anyone in Perthshire.

Nelly Korda, left, of the U.S celebrates with team captain Juli Inkster - AP

“They were just so much more powerful than the Europeans, than everybody there really,” the Englishman Telegraph Sport. “They get it out there to 260 to 270 [yards] and the opposition just couldn’t handle it. And the bond between them is that strong and the understanding of each other’s game is that deep … well, there is probably no such thing as the perfect pairing – even Seve [Ballesteros] and Ollie [Jose Maria Olazabal] got beat on occasion – but these two could come as close as any.”

Story continues

The Kordas both halved their afternoon fourballs, before Inkster recoupled them on Saturday morning. This time they won 6&5, meaning they were 12 up for the 27 holes they had played together. Inkster benched them for the Saturday fourballs, citing her concerns of fatigue. Each won their singles on the Sunday, making it 3½ points apiece out of a possible four.

The United States lost by a point and many left that night not so much wondering as knowing that if Inkster had paired the Kordas throughout, Europe would not have been celebrating. “The way they played made it a bit odd that they departed as losers,” Whelan said. “But that’s team golf. They could only control what they could control.”

Here at the imposing Inverness Club, it seems almost inconceivable that Pat Hurst, Inkster’s successor, will do anything other than the obvious Indeed, with Nelly’s startling ascent to world No 1, the sister act might be even more irresistible. Between them, they boast five wins in 2021, including Nelly’s major breakthrough at the Women’s PGA and her Olympic gold medal.

Jessica Korda, of the United States, left, films her sister Nelly Korda with her gold medal - AP

“It’s been hectic,” Nelly said. “But I’ve loved every single minute. It’s been a surreal year so far and hopefully we can make it even better.”

Expect the Kordas to lead off tomorrow’s opening foursomes with father Petr, the 1998 Australian Open tennis champion, and mother Regina Rajchrtova, a former top-30 tennis player, in attendance. On Tuesday, younger brother Seb had to retire in the first round of the US Open with illness – not banana-related – so a booster for the family would be timely, as it would for the US, who are seeking to avoid their fourth defeat in six matches.

And ignore all the chatter about their Czech heritage making them eligible for the blue and gold, because for these Florida-born siblings the Stars and Stripes are plainly as ideal a fit as the partnership itself. “We are here for the team and however we can contribute we will,” Jess said. The sisters are not doing it for themselves.