Korda secures sixth LPGA Tour title of year

Nelly Korda has now won 14 LPGA Tour titles [Getty Images]

Americas Open, final leaderboard

-14 N Korda (US); -13 H Green (Aus); -10 G Ruffels (Aus), A Jutanugarn (Tha), C Wannasaen (Tha), J Kupcho (US)

Selected: -4 C Hull (Eng), Level G Hall (Eng)

Nelly Korda secured her sixth victory in seven tournaments by winning the Mizuho Americas Open on Sunday.

The 25-year-old's level-par 71 saw her win on 14 under, one shot clear of Australian Hannah Green at the Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City.

Korda started the final day with a two-shot lead but had three bogeys and one birdie on the front nine to be level with Green at the halfway point.

After matching each other down the stretch it was the Australian who blinked first, missing a par putt on the 18th that would have forced a play-off.

The victory means American Korda bounced back at the first opportunity after her winning streak of five came to an end at last week's Cognizant Founders Cup.

The world number one's run had included last month's Chevron Championship, the first major of the season.

It was Korda's 14th LPGA Tour victory as she became the first American to win six or more times in a season since Beth Daniel won seven times in 1990. American legend Mickey Wright holds the record with 13 victories in 1963.

Korda will next turn her attention to the US Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club, which begins on 30 May.