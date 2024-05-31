Korda misses cut at US Women's Open

Nelly Korda missed the cut at the US Women's Open on Friday after finishing 10 over par after 36 holes (Patrick Smith)

Nelly Korda's bid for a third major title ended in disappointment at the US Women's Open on Friday after the world number one missed the cut.

Korda had been left with a mountain to climb after a disastrous 10-over-par 80 in Thursday's first round at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Although the 25-year-old American fared better in her second round, carding a level-par 70 to finish at 10 over, it was not enough to get her inside the 36-hole cut line, projected to fall at eight-over.

Korda started this week's Open as the pre-tournament favorite after a dazzling start to the 2024 season which saw her win six of her past seven starts.

However, her hopes of adding the US Women's Open to her collection of majors went up in smoke after she shot a 10 on the par-three 12th hole on Thursday, where she hit three balls into the water.

Korda narrowly escaped the water on the 12th again on Friday, her under-hit 8-iron off the tee rolling back before nestling on the edge of the moat at the front of the green.

Korda chipped on and rolled in a long putt to save par to applause from the gallery.

