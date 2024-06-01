Korda misses cut at US Open as Thompson bids farewell

Nelly Korda has won six of her past seven tournaments [Getty Images]

US Open second-round leaderboard

-4 W Meechai (Tha); -2 A Lee (US); -1 Minjee Lee (Aus); +1 A Talley (US), W HSU (Tai), J Im (Kor), MH Lee (Kor)

Selected others: +10 N Korda (US), Leona Maguire (IRE), G Dryburgh (Sco); +13 Thompson (US)

World number one Nelly Korda missed the cut at the US Women's Open after failing to recover from a nightmare opening round.

The American, 25, carded a 10-over-par 80 in round one at the Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania, and a second round par score of 70 left her two shots adrift of the eight-over cut.

Korda, who was the overwhelming favourite for her first US Open title after winning six of her previous seven tournaments, made three consecutive birdies on the front nine.

But she failed to make ground on the back nine, finishing with a bogey on the 18th.

Thailand's Wichanee Meechai is the surprise leader, with the 31-year-old taking a two-shot lead into the weekend.

Meechai, who has never finished in the top 10 in her previous 20 appearances at the majors, carded a three-under 67 that included six birdies.

Lexi Thompson was greeted by cheers throughout as she bowed out of the event for the final time, finishing 13 over following a 75 in round two.

The 11-time LPGA Tour winner made the shock announcement earlier this week that she would retire at the end of the season.

It was the US Women's Open that launched Thompson's career, when she qualified for the 2007 tournament at the age of 12.

"It's meant the world to me. I'm so blessed and grateful for the family I have," the American, 29, said.

"Going into the week, I knew it was going to be a big week. To have my family and friends and the amount of fans that were out there this week, that's what we want."