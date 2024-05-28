Korda leads the field for the US Women's Open as the PGA Tour heads north to Canada

UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION

U.S. WOMEN'S OPEN

Site: Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Course: Lancaster CC. Yardage: 7,084. Par: 70.

Prize money: $12 million. Winner's share: TBA.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 2 p.m. (Peacock), 2-8 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Peacock), 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 2-3 p.m. (Peacock), 3-4 p.m. (USA Network), 4-7 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Allisen Corpuz.

Last year: Corpuz closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory at Pebble Beach to become the first American in 20 years to make the U.S. Women's Open her first LPGA victory.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last LPGA tournament: Nelly Korda won the Mizuho Americas Open.

Notes: Nelly Korda goes for her second major of the year and her seventh win in her last eight tournaments. ... This is the second time the U.S. Women's Open has come to Lancaster. In Gee Chun won in 2015. ... The 21 amateurs in the field are the fewest for the Women's Open since 2017. ... No one has won back to back in the U.S. Women's Open since Karrie Webb in 2000 and 2001. ... Sung Hyun Park, who won the Open in 2017, has not played anywhere this year and is not in the field. ... Brittany Lang is making her 21st U.S. Women's Open appearance, the most of anyone in the field. ... Lilia Vu, a double major winner last year on the LPGA and the No. 2 player in women's golf, was forced to withdraw with a nagging back injury. This is the second major she has missed this year. Vu began the year at No. 1 in the women's world ranking. ... Asterisk Talley is the youngest player in the field at age 15. Jane Reynolds, 39, is the oldest in the field.

Next year's U.S. Women's Open: Riviera Country Club.

Next week on LPGA: ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Online: https://uswomensopen.com/

PGA TOUR

RBC CANADIAN OPEN

Site: Hamilton, Ontario.

Course: Hamilton Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,084. Par: 70.

Prize money: $9.4 million. Winner's share: $1.692 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30-7:30 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Nick Taylor.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Davis Riley won the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Notes: The Canadian Open is switching spots on the schedule with the Memorial. ... Nick Taylor became the first Canadian winner of his national open since 1954 last year with an 80-foot eagle putt in a playoff against Tommy Fleetwood. ... Rory McIlroy has won two of the last three times in the Canadian Open. ... The tournament has only four players from the top 20 in the world ranking, highlighted by McIlroy at No. 3. The others are Fleetwood, Tom Kim and Cameron Young. ... This is the seventh time Hamilton Golf and Country Club has hosted the Canadian Open. The previous winner was McIlroy in 2019. ... Mike Weir, the Presidents Cup captain for the Royal Montreal matches later this year, is in the field. ... The tournament dates to 1904, making it the fourth-oldest championship in golf. ... Five players from Europe's winning Ryder Cup team in Rome are in the field. No one from the U.S. team is playing.

Next week: Memorial Tournament.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

EUROPEAN TOUR

EUROPEAN OPEN

Site: Hamburg, Germany.

Course: Green Eagle GC. Yardage: 7,882. Par: 73.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner's share: $416,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Tom McKibbon.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Nacho Elvira won the Soudal Open.

Notes: Keita Nakajima at No. 84 is the leading player in the field. Only two others from the top 100 in the world are playing, Rasmus Hojgaard and Jordan Smith. ... This is the first of two tournaments in Germany. ... Nacho Elvira winning last week only adds to the fight for Spain's final spot in the Olympics. Jon Rahm is set for one of them. There now are four players from No. 115 (David Puig) to No. 132 (Elvira) in the world. Adrian Otaegui (No. 116) is playing the European Open in Germany. Jose Campillo is playing the PGA Tour in Canada. Puig is with LIV Golf. ... This is the second of six tournaments in the “European Swing” on the Race to Dubai. Whoever accumulates the most points earns a $200,000 bonus and a spot in the Genesis Scottish Open in July. The swing ends with the BMW International Open.

Next week: Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PRINCIPAL CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Des Moines, Iowa.

Course: Wakonda Club. Yardage: 6,835. Par: 72,

Prize money: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.

Television: Friday, 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Stephen Ames.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Last week: Richard Bland won the Senior PGA Championship.

Notes: Richard Bland, who has been with LIV Golf since the launch, earned an exemption to the U.S. Senior Open by winning the Senior PGA Championship. He is ineligible for the PGA Tour Champions by playing for an unauthorized tour. ... Stephen Ames is the only multiple winner on the PGA Tour Champions through 11 events this year on the schedule. ... Steve Stricker, who won six times on the PGA Tour Champions last year, has yet to win in his seven starts. He has been in the top 10 in all but one tournament. Stricker is not playing this week to prepare to host his senior event in Wisconsin next week. ... Bernhard Langer said he is still a few months away from being able to walk instead of riding a cart when he plays. ... Notah Begay III and former European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn received sponsor exemptions. ... Ames will try to join Jay Haas as the only three-time winners of the tournament.

Next week: American Family Insurance Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

KORN FERRY TOUR

UNC HEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Raleigh, North Carolina.

Course: Raleigh CC. Yardage: 7,394. Par: 70.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner's share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Jorge Fernandez-Valdes.

Points leader: Tim Widing.

Last week: Harry Higgs won Visit Knoxville Open.

Next week: BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

Last tournament: Brooks Koepka won LIV Golf Singapore.

Next week: LIV Golf Houston.

Points leader: Joaquin Niemann.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

OTHER TOURS

Ladies European Tour: Dormy Open, Allerum GC, Helsingborg, Sweden. Defending champion: Lisa Pettersson. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Japan LPGA: Yonex Ladies, Yonex CC, Niigata, Japan. Defending champion: Fumika Kawagishi. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Suhyup Bank MBN Ladies Open, The Star Hue CC, Yangpyeong, South Korea. Defending champion: Youmin Hwang. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

