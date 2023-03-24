Korda, Ko race up LPGA leaderboard Friday at Superstition Mountain event

The top two-ranked players in the field at the 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship in Gold Canyon bounced back from so-so rounds Thursday to zoom up the leaderboard Friday.

Nelly Korda, No. 2 in the Rolex Rankings, and Jin Young Ko, who checks in at No. 3, each birdied the par-5 18th hole to close their first rounds late in the day to finish with 2-over 70s.

Those birdies may have jump-started their second rounds, as Ko shot a 65 and Korda a 66 on Friday playing in the morning wave.

Those two, plus Brooke Henderson, formed easily the most popular threesome over the first two days. Korda, who was a bit under the weather Friday, opened with two birdies, made the turn in 33, had three more birdies in a row on her back nine before closing with a birdie on the easiest hole on the course, the par-5 18th.

Her birdies came in bunches, as she went back-to-back on Nos. 1 and 2, as well as Nos. 6 and 7 before posting three in a row on Nos. 13 through 15.

"They were short holes so I could use my length to my advantage," she said. "Hit some solid wedge shots in. Pretty sure my first bounce back was a reachable par-5. Then it was a short par-4 after. Yeah, they're just shorter holes so I can take advantage of it."

Course conditions at Superstition Mountain were a bit different Friday, as well.

"I played in colder weather today but fresher greens," Korda said. "Towards the end in the afternoon you could definitely tell the greens were really bumpy. They were rolling solid this morning."

Ko, meanwhile, did Korda one better Friday, posting a bogey-free 65 which include four birdies on her last eight holes. She played the front nine last and closed with a birdie on No. 9.

Ko was tied for fourth and Korda tied for 10th after signing their scorecards.

World No. 1 Lydia Ko skipped the Drive On, and she's not guaranteed to stay atop the rankings with the second- and third-ranked players close behind.

Korda can return to No. 1 with: a win, finishing second solo or in a two- or three-way tie, or finishing third as long as Ko doesn't win.

Ko can return to No. 1 with a win and a Korda solo third or worse finish.

Jenny Shin, one of three who were tied for the lead after the first round at 7 under, grabbed the clubhouse lead after 36 holes at 12 under. She opened with a bogey on No. 10 on Friday but strung together five straight birdies to close our her front nine. Shin, who had four straight birdies during her first round, finished Friday with six straight pars to shoot a 67.

Shin has one LPGA win and it came seven years ago.

"I'm happy to be where I am. I haven't been here in a while, so especially solo lead. So I'm very excited," she said.

Shin has a fill-in caddie for the week, Joe Shildmyer, who came recommended by Gemma Dryburgh.

"There is this guy I know and he's great company," Shin said of Dryburgh's recommendation. "Hey, that's all I can ask for. Met him on Monday and he really is great company out there. So most hasn't changed, which is great. Yeah, we got along pretty well."

The shot of the day came off the 19-degree hybrid of 2021 U.S. Open champ Yuka Saso. On the par-5 second hole, her 11th of the day, Saso holed out from 217 yards for an albatross. It's the first one on the LPGA since 2020.

“We all now how hard it is to get one,” she said, admitting as she was approaching the green she didn't realize her ball was in the cup. “They say you’re lucky if you ever get one in your golf career. I guess I was very lucky to have it.”

The top 65 and ties make the cut. Saturday's third-round tee times start at 8:10 a.m. with the leaders going off at 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Korda, Ko race up LPGA leaderboard Friday at Superstition Mountain event