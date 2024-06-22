Korda hits 81 to miss cut at Women's PGA Championship

Korda won the first major of the season with victory at the Chevron Championship in April [Getty Images]

Women's PGA Championship second round

-6 S Schmelzel (US), A Yang (Kor); -4 JY Ko (Kor), H Shibuno (Jpn), L Thompson (US); -3 L Maguire (Ire), HR Ryu (Kor), M Yamashita (Jpn)

Selected others: -1 C Hull (Eng); +2 G Hall (Eng); +6 N Korda (US)

Nelly Korda missed the cut at the Women’s PGA Championship as Sarah Schmelzel and Amy Yang moved into the joint lead after the second round in Seattle.

World number one Korda shot a nine-over par second-round 81 which included a double bogey, eight bogeys - four of which came on the first four holes - and one birdie.

The 25-year-old American, who won the first major of the season and was aiming for her seventh victory of the year, finished on six over par.

"No words for how I'm playing right now," said Korda, who was one shot off the lead in joint second following the first round.

"I'm just going to go home and try to reset.

"A lot went my way at the beginning part of the year, and just giving it back."

American Schmelzel carded a 67 and South Korea's Yang a 68 in the second round at the Sahalee Country Club to move top of the leaderboard on six under par.

Overnight leader Lexi Thompson is in joint third on four under after a 72, while Ireland's Leona Maguire (71) is one shot further back.

England's Charley Hull carded a 73 and is on one under while compatriot Georgia Hall, on two over, was the only other Briton to make the cut.

Schmelzel, who has never won an LPGA event, hit the last of Friday's six birdies on the last hole.

"I kind of caught a glimpse of leaderboard on 17 and saw I was right around the lead," she said.

"It was just nice to be able to finish that well, too, knowing I was around the lead in a major."