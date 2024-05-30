Korda 10 over after US Women's Open first round

American Nelly Korda has won six of her past seven tournaments [Getty Images]

World number one Nelly Korda had an opening round to forget at the US Women's Open as she finished with a 10-over-par 80 including a septuple-bogey on the 12th hole.

Korda, 25, started the day as the overwhelming favourite to win her first US Open title at Lancaster Country Club in Philadelphia after claiming victory in six of her past seven tournaments.

But the American's challenge is as good as over after her first three holes, which started on the back nine with a bogey at the 10th before she found the water three times on the 161-yard 12th.

Korda's tee shot sailed over the green into a bunker before it looked like she had salvaged the hole with a chip onto the green.

Her next shot rolled into a creek fronting the green and the next two also went into water.

Korda, who won this year’s first major at the Chevron Championship, is tied for 129th at 10 over on a day when only a handful of golfers managed par or better.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh and English amateur Lottie Woad - winner of the Augusta National Women's Amateur - who both finished seven over, while England's Charley Hull was five over.