Livingston have announced the signing of Ricky Korboa on a pre-contract deal.

The Woking winger will arrive on a one-year deal this summer, with an option for the club to extend for a further season.

The 27-year-old spent seven seasons with Isthmian League Premier Division side Carshalton Athletic, and has also had spells at Northampton Town and Sutton United before he joined Woking in 2022.