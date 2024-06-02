Koperniak hits pair of three-run homers to lead Memphis past Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with an 11-3 win over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Center fielder Matt Koperniak thrived out of the leadoff spot for Memphis in the win. The left-handed hitter smacked two three-run homers in consecutive plate appearances and finished the night 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two home runs and six runs batted in. The game was his first multi-homer game of the season and a new season high for RBIs in a single game.

One batter after Koperniak’s home run in the sixth inning, right fielder Jordan Walker clubbed his first home run at Triple-A this season. Shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa posted his best game as a Redbird with a 2-for-3 4 RBI performance.

Gordon Graceffo (5-5) was tremendous in his 11th start of the season. The right-handed pitcher tossed 6.0 innings, allowed two runs on six hits, walked three and struck out six. His only two runs allowed came on a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Sunday, June 2 with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.

