Koopmeiners: Juventus ready to submit new offer to Atalanta

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli is ready to continue the mission for Teun Koopmeiners and will soon be in contact with Atalanta to present a new offer.

The 26-year-old Dutch midfielder is considered to be one of the Bianconeri’s top targets this summer as they look to revitalise the squad under new coach Thiago Motta. In the meantime, they’re also working on a deal for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Koopmeiners shined with Atalanta this term, netting 15 goals and providing seven assists across 51 appearances in Bergamo. Hopes were high that he’d be able to replicate these performances with the Netherlands, but a muscle issue ruled him out of the European Championship.

New Koopmeiners offer

Page 20 of today’s Tuttosport details how Juventus director Giuntoli will make contact with Atalanta in the coming days to present a new offer for Koopmeiners, who has a €60m price tag in Bergamo. The plan is to include talented defender Dean Huijsen as part of the deal.

The 26-year-old midfielder is pushing to join the Old Lady and has already agreed to the terms of a five-year contract worth around €4m net per season plus add-ons.