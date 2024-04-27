Kool-Aid McKinstry selected by New Orleans Saints in second round of 2024 NFL draft

Former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry will begin his professional career with the New Orleans Saints after being selected No. 41 overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

McKinstry on the first-round radar for quite some time, with many experts having him near the top of cornerback positional grades heading into the 2023 college football season. A slight decline in production, and the rise of fellow Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold, led to McKinstry sliding in 2024 projections. However, he didn’t wait long after the second round began.

Last season, McKinstry recorded 32 total tackles, two tackles for loss and seven defended passes. However, in 2022, he tallied 35 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, an interception and 15 passes defended.

It’s noteworthy that McKinstry is also a skilled special teams asset, as was utilized as Alabama’s primary punt returner for a while.

Despite that, he lands with the Saints, which is a steal of a pick as they now have an immediate starter in the talented rookie-to-be.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow McKinstry as he begins his professional career in the upcoming 2024 NFL season.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire