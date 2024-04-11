Kool-Aid McKinstry passes the medical re-check on his injured foot

During the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was discovered to have a foot injury. The Jones fracture, a break at the base of the pinkie toe, forced McKinstry to have surgery and not work out at the combine or at Alabama’s recent pro day.

McKinstry had his medical reevaluation by the NFL this week. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Jones fracture is healing properly. Surgery to repair a Jones fracture is common and generally results in a 6-to-8-week recovery range before full activity is permitted.

That’s good news for McKinstry, who is generally projected to be a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft, which takes place in two weeks in Detroit.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire