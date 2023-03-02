Kool-Aid McKinstry listed as CFB’s top CB heading into 2023

Kool-Aid McKinstry has always stood out from his peers, especially on the football field. Coming out of high school, McKinstry was the top-rated cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class and has been nothing but a stud for the Alabama Crimson Tide since arriving in Tuscaloosa

McKinstry earned a role in the Tide secondary as a true freshman where he received Freshman All-SEC honors and saw meaningful snaps in nearly every game. Last season is when Kool-Aid really took over, as he earned first-team All-SEC honors and was recognized by Pro Football Focus as a first-team All-American corner. Along with his defensive tasks, McKinstry also returned punts for the Tide.

On3 Sports ranked the top cornerbacks in college football heading into 2023 and McKinstry comes in at No. 1 on the list! McKinstry is poised for a massive year and his eyes are set on becoming a future NFL Top-10 pick.

