Kool-Aid McKinstry, JC Latham flash unique, eye-catching jewelry with meaning

At the 2023 SEC media days, Alabama football head coach Nick Saban brought three players with him to Nashville. Offensive tackle JC Latham, defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry and linebacker Dallas Turner joined Saban in speaking with media members and answering questions.

Without having to say a word, Latham and McKinstry both made strong statements with the jewelry they chose to wear to the event.

McKinstry sported a chain with a large No. 1 pendent with the Kool-Aid Man on top. The number on his jersey is No. 1 and he goes by Kool-Aid, so this makes sense. But it was flashy enough to make the SEC Network talk about it during their Crimson Tide segment.

Only fitting Kool-Aid McKinstry would wear this chain🥶 (📸 @colecubelic) pic.twitter.com/LiU8hdGs6O — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 19, 2023

Latham also had a large chain that had reporters asking questions. His name is JC, but the pendent said ‘TK.’ Why?

The projected 2024 first-round offensive lineman explains that it stands for ‘Trench King.’ He was inspired by Deion ‘Primetime’ Sanders and wanted a name that could represent the players that win games through the trenches. The work he does to protect his quarterback may not be as flashy as his chain, but it’s necessary to win games.

Right tackle JC Latham explaining his jewelry, the TK stands for “Trench King” pic.twitter.com/Ixd61rMbax — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) July 19, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football as the 2023 offseason begins to wind down.

