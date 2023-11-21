Kool-Aid McKinstry, the Iron Bowl and his unique connection to infamous Kick Six

No matter if you're an Alabama football or Auburn fan, it's hard to forget the Kick Six in 2013.

That's no different for Alabama football cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. He was a young Alabama fan in Birmingham when Auburn's Chris Davis brought back a missed field goal as time expired for a 109-yard touchdown to beat the Crimson Tide. McKinstry discussed the play Tuesday when asked about the most memorable Iron Bowl he saw in which he wasn't involved.

"I maybe shouldn’t say this but the game I remember the most, of course, is the Kick Six," McKinstry said.

He has a unique connection to that moment, though. Davis was McKinstry's cornerbacks coach at Pinson Valley High School.

"So just knowing that that was actually him and him being my high school coach was very exciting to me," McKinstry said, "knowing how he did that.

Each Alabama player who grew up in the state has an Iron Bowl memory, and the Kick Six is high on that list for all of them from their childhoods.

"The memory I probably have the most was probably Kick Six, just how sad my sister and them were," defensive tackle Tim Keenan III said. "She was really angry. My sister, she, delightful smile, but that’s the first time I’ve seen her like she was really (upset).”

Running back Roydell Williams, who grew up a Crimson Tide fan in Hueytown, thought Alabama had the 2013 Iron Bowl won before Adam Griffith missed the kick.

"Everybody was standing up — all the Auburn fans had walked out, I was like ‘Yeah, we got this,'" Williams said. "And then, he kicked it and it was kind of short and I was like, ‘Hold on now.’ And he returned it, I was like, ‘Nah, ain’t no way.’ And everybody came back in and all the Alabama fans just walked out the house at that point. We was like, ‘Man, no way.’”

