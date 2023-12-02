Kool-Aid McKinstry injury update: Alabama DB out with leg injury in SEC championship game

Alabama lost one of its best players while holding on to a second-half lead against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, the No. 8 Crimson Tide’s star junior cornerback, left Saturday’s title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with an undisclosed injury.

McKinstry has been one of coach Nick Saban’s best and most important players this season, with six pass breakups on defense. He has also been Alabama’s primary punt returner, with 14 returns for 86 yards over the course of this season.

McKinstry made the USA TODAY Sports Network all-SEC team this season and is widely regarded as one of the best defensive back prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus has McKinstry as its No. 12 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback.

Kool-Aid McKinstry injury update

McKinstry exited the game in the third quarter after suffering an apparent leg injury as he and linebacker Dallas Turner converged to tackle a Georgia running back. After returning to the sideline, he went into the Tide’s injury tent. He came out of it, he did not put a helmet back on.

Trey Amos was inserted into the game in McKinstry’s place.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Kool-Aid McKinstry injury update: Alabama DB out with leg injury vs. UGA